Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

LYLT stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

