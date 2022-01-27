Lua Swap Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

