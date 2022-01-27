Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 30.53 and last traded at 30.64. Approximately 374,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,435,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.41.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 42.47.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,485,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

