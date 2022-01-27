Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.23

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 202649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after buying an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

