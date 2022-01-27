Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 1,632.4% in January

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,632.4% from the December 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 90,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,203. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

