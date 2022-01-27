Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 1,632.4% in January

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,632.4% from the December 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 90,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,203. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
