Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 716.0% in January

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 716.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.