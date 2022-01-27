Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

