LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €843.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €843.00 ($957.95) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €805.00 ($914.77) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €774.82 ($880.48).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €16.60 ($18.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €683.60 ($776.82). 439,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €710.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €677.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

