MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

