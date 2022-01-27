Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,908,392 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5,807.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Amphenol worth $216,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

