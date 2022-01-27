Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of HCA Healthcare worth $266,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

