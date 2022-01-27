Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 27,242 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.62% of Valley National Bancorp worth $195,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

