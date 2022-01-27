Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 832,791 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.82% of Fastenal worth $243,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

