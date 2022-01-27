Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.02% of Hancock Whitney worth $205,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

