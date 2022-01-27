Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Anthem worth $184,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

