Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $205,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.47 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

