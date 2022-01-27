Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.62% of ITT worth $192,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

