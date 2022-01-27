Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889,893 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 6.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $221,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 276,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.2% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $77,935,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

