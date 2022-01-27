Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of SVB Financial Group worth $224,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 466,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,808,000 after purchasing an additional 119,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $560.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $687.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

