Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,620 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.01% of Webster Financial worth $198,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

