Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $244,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.