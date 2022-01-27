Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $237,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

