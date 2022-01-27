Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of AutoZone worth $184,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $78,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,881.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,970.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,775.84. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.