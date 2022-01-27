Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $179.16 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Avalara worth $179,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

