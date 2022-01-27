Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $181.79 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Workday worth $181,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.04 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.86 and a 200-day moving average of $262.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

