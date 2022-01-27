Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $192.34 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Seagen worth $192,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

