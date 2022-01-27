Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $195.19 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $195,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.