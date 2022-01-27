Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $202.55 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of Invitae worth $202,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invitae by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

