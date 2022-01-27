Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $207.81 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,448 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of TE Connectivity worth $207,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.