Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $211.91 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.65% of Q2 worth $211,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 47.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.