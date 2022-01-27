Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $220.48 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $220,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

