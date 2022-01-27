Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $222.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Sysco worth $222,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

