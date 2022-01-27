Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $228.46 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.50% of Varonis Systems worth $228,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.