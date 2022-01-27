Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.28% of Lamb Weston worth $204,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 525.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.