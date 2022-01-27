Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of Texas Roadhouse worth $209,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

