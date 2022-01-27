Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Kimberly-Clark worth $184,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

