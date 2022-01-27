Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 138,485 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of VeriSign worth $234,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 143.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN opened at $208.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.