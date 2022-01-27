Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 66,627 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.48% of TopBuild worth $234,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $223.27 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $236.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

