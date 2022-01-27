Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 953,823 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of BorgWarner worth $224,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 61.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

