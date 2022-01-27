Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,048 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of EPAM Systems worth $178,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $435.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.68 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

