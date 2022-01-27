Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 103,020 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103,020 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Keysight Technologies worth $230,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

