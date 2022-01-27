Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 19,913 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $226,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

