Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 213,099 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213,099 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Gartner worth $210,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $36,049,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $6,502,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $278.82 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.66 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.