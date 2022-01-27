Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,647 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of CrowdStrike worth $191,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

