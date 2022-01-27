Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 29,510 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 8.27% of Pacira BioSciences worth $206,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.