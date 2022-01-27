Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 31,849 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Aptiv worth $226,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,820,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,133,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

NYSE APTV opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.