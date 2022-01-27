Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 342,616 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,411,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $189,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

