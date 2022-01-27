Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $181,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

