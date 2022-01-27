Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 41,414 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,414 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.54% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $226,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.