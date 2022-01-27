Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after acquiring an additional 412,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

